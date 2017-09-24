Tweets and Photos: Spurs players react to beating West Ham

Tottenham Hotspur recorded a 2-3 win over West Ham United in the Premier League on Saturday.

Spurs had been coasting at the London Stadium, with goals from Harry Kane (two) and Christian Eriksen putting them into a 0-3 lead.

But Javier Hernandez pulled a goal back, before Serge Aurier was sent-off for a second bookable offence. That set up a nervy finish, not least after Cheikhou Kouyate’s 87th-minute goal.

But Tottenham managed to hold on. Here’s how their players reacted to the game on social media.

An eventful afternoon but got there in the end! ⚽⚽ #COYS pic.twitter.com/j4fuMsuVNX — Harry Kane (@HKane) September 23, 2017

Some important 3 points! Proud to be in the history books! Far from done yet! #danishbooks #coys #ce23 A post shared by Christian Eriksen (@chriseriksen8) on Sep 23, 2017 at 9:36am PDT

thank you guys 3 points important in this derby #Coys👏🏾 3pts✅💪🏾 pic.twitter.com/ULVWnAXxb7 — Serge Aurier (@Serge_aurier) September 23, 2017

A derby it doesn't play but it wins! 3 points. Congratulations to the team! #Coys pic.twitter.com/0qTbUd721H — Moussa Sissoko (@MoussaSissoko) September 23, 2017