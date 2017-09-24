Skip to main content

Tweets and Photos: Spurs players react to beating West Ham

Tottenham Hotspur recorded a 2-3 win over West Ham United in the Premier League on Saturday.

Spurs had been coasting at the London Stadium, with goals from Harry Kane (two) and Christian Eriksen putting them into a 0-3 lead.

But Javier Hernandez pulled a goal back, before Serge Aurier was sent-off for a second bookable offence. That set up a nervy finish, not least after Cheikhou Kouyate’s 87th-minute goal.

But Tottenham managed to hold on. Here’s how their players reacted to the game on social media.

Some important 3 points! Proud to be in the history books! Far from done yet! #danishbooks #coys #ce23

