Tweets and Photos: Spurs players react to beating West Ham
Tottenham Hotspur recorded a 2-3 win over West Ham United in the Premier League on Saturday.
Spurs had been coasting at the London Stadium, with goals from Harry Kane (two) and Christian Eriksen putting them into a 0-3 lead.
But Javier Hernandez pulled a goal back, before Serge Aurier was sent-off for a second bookable offence. That set up a nervy finish, not least after Cheikhou Kouyate’s 87th-minute goal.
But Tottenham managed to hold on. Here’s how their players reacted to the game on social media.
An eventful afternoon but got there in the end! ⚽⚽ #COYS pic.twitter.com/j4fuMsuVNX
— Harry Kane (@HKane) September 23, 2017
Some wins feel that bit sweeter 😋 #COYS #DELE20 pic.twitter.com/IzL9DUKZF7
— Dele (@dele_official) September 23, 2017
Good job boys #COYS pic.twitter.com/9eVYlZ051Q
— DAVINSON (@daosanchez26) September 23, 2017
🔥🔥🔥 #COYS pic.twitter.com/ov4PVwY1V0
— Alderweireld Toby (@AlderweireldTob) September 23, 2017
thank you guys 3 points important in this derby #Coys👏🏾 3pts✅💪🏾 pic.twitter.com/ULVWnAXxb7
— Serge Aurier (@Serge_aurier) September 23, 2017
😍 @SpursOfficial #Coys🔥 pic.twitter.com/3mzgJMb0z4
— Serge Aurier (@Serge_aurier) September 23, 2017
Big shift from the boys today!! #3points #COYS pic.twitter.com/vsplfD5ol2
— Ben Davies (@Ben_Davies33) September 23, 2017
A derby it doesn't play but it wins! 3 points. Congratulations to the team! #Coys pic.twitter.com/0qTbUd721H
— Moussa Sissoko (@MoussaSissoko) September 23, 2017
Good job yesterday! Thank you for your support! #COYS pic.twitter.com/keO7nqvzCn
— Fernando Llorente (@llorentefer19) September 24, 2017