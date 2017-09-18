Video: Alexis Sanchez clearly wasn’t laughing at Alexandre Lacazette’s miss vs Chelsea

There have been some reports that Arsenal star Alexis Sanchez was laughing at team-mate Alexandre Lacazette for missing a chance against Chelsea yesterday.

To suggest that is to wilfully misinterpret the footage of the Chile international on the bench at Stamford Bridge.

Sanchez, among the substitutes, was clearly frustrated at the Lacazette miss, but he only broke into a smile when hugging team-mate David Ospina, who had been on the receiving end of a pummelling as Sanchez realised the Gunners had not scored the opener.

Ospina’s face suggests he was shocked by Sanchez’s assault, so the wantaway forward was laughing at the keeper’s reaction and clearly not at Lacazette.

See for yourself in the video footage below…