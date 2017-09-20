Video: Antonio Conte previews Chelsea vs Nottingham Forest

Chelsea head coach Antonio Conte faced reporters yesterday afternoon to preview this evening’s Carabao Cup third round clash with Nottingham Forest.

The Blues host Forest at Stamford Bridge this evening.

Conte confirmed that star man Eden Hazard will make his first start of the season tonight after building up his match fitness in recent weeks. Youngsters Charly Musonda and Kenedy were also name-checked as fringe players who will be involved.

See the press conference in full in the video below…