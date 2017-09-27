Video: Arsenal training ahead of BATE Borisov game

Arsenal’s players have been training at their London Colney base today as they prepare for tomorrow’s Europa League group game against BATE Borisov.

The Gunners play they second game of the competition against their Belarussian opponents in Minsk on Thursday evening. The match kicks off at 6pm UK time.

The likes of Per Mertesacker, Theo Walcott and Olivier Giroud featured prominently in the session and are set to start. Arsene Wenger has left regulars Alexis Sanchez, Alexandre Lacazette, Mesut Ozil, Laurent Koscielny, Aaron Ramsey, Granit Xhaka, Hector Bellerin, Nacho Monreal and Sead Kolasinac at home ahead of Saturday’s early kick-off against Brighton.

You can see below a selection of videos and photos of the Arsenal players in training earlier on Wednesday.



