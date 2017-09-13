Video: Arsenal training ahead of Cologne game
Arsenal find themselves in the unusual situation of preparing for a Thursday night fixture.
The Gunners host German side Cologne at the Emirates Stadium tomorrow evening in their Europa League group stage opener having missed out on Champions League qualification for the first time since 1998.
Arsene Wenger and his players were on the training ground at London Colney today for their final training session ahead of the match.
You can see footage from Wednesday’s training session below…