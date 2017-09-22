Video: Arsene Wenger denies he will freeze out Alexis Sanchez ahead of Arsenal vs West Brom

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has denied reports that he plans to freeze out Alexis Sanchez, who is in the final year of his contract.

The Chile international came close to moving to Manchester City in the last transfer window and is expected to leave the Gunners on a free transfer next summer.

Despite Sanchez having had a bit-part role so far this season following a late return to pre-season training, Wenger insists he will not be given the cold shoulder.

Speaking at his pre-match press conference ahead of Monday’s Premier League clash with West Bromwich Albion, he claimed Sanchez remains in his plans.

