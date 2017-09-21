Video: Charly Musonda scores on his full Chelsea debut

Chelsea starlet Charly Musonda made the perfect impression on head coach Antonio Conte with a goal on his full debut in last night’s Carabao Cup win over Nottingham Forest.

Making his first start for the Blues, the 20-year-old scored the third goal in a 5-1 victory at Stamford Bridge last night.

His 40th-minute strike was drilled in after the Belgian starlet was played in by a neat pass from midfielder Cesc Fabregas.

Chelsea have posted footage of Musonda’s goal on social media. You can see it below.