Video: David Luiz performs pommel horse routine at Chelsea training
Chelsea defender David Luiz has put the international break to good use by working on his fake pommel horse routine.
The Brazilian star performed a convincing imitation of a gymnast using a treatment table at the Blues’ Cobham training ground as his prop.
Fortunately for the world, team-mate Michy Batshuayi was on hand to capture the performance and share it on social media.
You can see Luiz performing his pommel horse routine in the video below.
AMAZING: @DavidLuiz_4 pretending he's on the pommel horse on @MBatshuayi's live stream. 😂👏 pic.twitter.com/4XaffRm0nH
— SPORF (@Sporf) September 5, 2017