Video: Davide Zappacosta’s goal vs Qarabag on his full Chelsea debut

Chelsea’s transfer deadline day signing Davide Zappacosta marked his full debut in style with a stunning goal against Qarabag in this evening’s Champions League group stage opener.

The Blues’ new right wing-back found the net with a long-range effort from the right touchline. Did he mean it? He won’t care, Antonio Conte won’t care and Chelsea fans won’t care. Blues supporters will not care about Diego Costa’s ongoing absence if Zappacosta is going to fire them in from those angles!

Here is video footage of Zappacosta’s stunning strike against Qarabag.