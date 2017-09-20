Video: Dele Alli’s winning goal for Spurs vs Barnsley
Tottenham Hotspur made hard work of last night’s Carabao Cup third round tie against Barnsley.
In the end, the Premier League side progressed after winning by a single goal – and they needed one of their big guns to make the breakthrough.
England international Dele Alli broke the deadlock in the second-half at a quiet Wembley Stadium. That was enough to give Mauricio Pochettino’s side a 1-0 victory.
You can see Alli’s winning goal in the video below.
📹 The goal that sent us through to round four of the @Carabao_Cup last night, courtesy of @Dele_Official.#COYS pic.twitter.com/MAr3fJax6R
— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) September 20, 2017