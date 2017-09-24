Video: Former Celtic and Chelsea striker Chris Sutton taken out by Stephen Craigan slide tackle during punditry duties

Going into punditry is often branded the safe option for former players, but Chris Sutton might beg to differ.

The former Celtic, Chelsea, Blackburn Rovers and Norwich City striker was taken out by a slide tackle from fellow pundit Stephen Craigan during today’s coverage of the game between Motherwell and Aberdeen.

Ex-Motherwell man Craigan and Sutton have been involved in a series of spats in recent months as they clashed over Scottish football talking points.

But their disagreements turned physical today when Craigan lunged in on Sutton as he walked around the Fir Park pitch while being interviewed.