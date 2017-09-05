Video: Goals from Eric Dier and Marcus Rashford give England victory over Slovakia

England came from behind to secure a 2-1 win over Slovakia at Wembley in last night’s World Cup qualifier at Wembley.

After the Three Lions fell behind, Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Eric Dier got them back on level terms with a clever near-post flick from a corner.

And Manchester United youngster Marcus Rashford secured all three points for Gareth Southgate’s side with a strike from outside the penalty area in the second half.

You can see the goals and highlights in the videos below.

