Video: Injured Arsenal star hits the gym after missing Chelsea game

Arsenal playmaker Mesut Ozil has shared video footage of him working out in the gym this afternoon.

The Germany international missed last weekend’s 0-0 draw at Chelsea due to a knee injury. The fact he is working in the gym today would suggest he is not going to be involved in this evening’s Carabao Cup third round tie against Doncaster Rovers.

Instead it was a day for chin-ups. While they don’t require must knee strain, the fact Ozil is in the gym would indicate his injury isn’t too serious.