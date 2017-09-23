Skip to main content

Video: Jose Mourinho discusses Southampton 0-1 Man Utd

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has been reflecting on his side’s 0-1 win over Southampton at St Mary’s this afternoon.

Speaking in his post-match interview, the Portuguese boss said his side had secured three fantastic points at a difficult away ground.

He was also keen to point out that United had secured exactly the same number of points as when they win 4-0, as they have in three of their Premier League games so far this season.