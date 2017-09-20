Video: Juan Foyth discusses his Spurs debut

After sitting on the bench for a couple of games since his signing from Estudiantes, Tottenham Hotspur new boy Juan Foyth made his debut in last night’s Carabao Cup third round win over Barnsley at Wembley.

The Argentina Under-20 international got his Spurs career off to a winning start and recorded a clean sheet on his first outing, though he and his team-mates might have hoped for a more comfortable victory over the Championship side.

After the game, Foyth gave his reaction to his debut. You can hear what he had to say in the video below.