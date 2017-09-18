Video: Jurgen Klopp previews Leicester vs Liverpool

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp faced reporters today for a pre-match press conference ahead of tomorrow’s Carabao Cup third round clash with Leicester City at the King Power Stadium.

The Reds are without a win in three games in all competitions following Saturday’s 1-1 draw with Burnley.

Klopp confirmed that third-choice goalkeeper Danny Ward will start against the Foxes.

He also revealed that Nathaniel Clyne has returned to outdoor training and Adam Lallana will soon, though both are still short of a first-team return.

You can see the press conference in full below…