Video: Jurgen Klopp says Liverpool’s defending makes him sick after Leicester defeat

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says his side’s defending makes him sick.

Speaking after their crashed out of the Carabao Cup with a 2-0 defeat at Leicester City, the German boss took aim at his players’ defensive efforts.

Shinji Okazaki opened the scoring for the Foxes after the Reds half-cleared a corner, then Islam Slimani added a second when he was allowed to run at the heart of Liverpool’s defence from a throw-in.

Klopp told his post-match press conference: “After the first goal you saw the heads from Leicester went up, that was a bigger difference. The game changes in moments like this – you have the chance to do it by yourself or sometimes you are on the wrong side.

“But that we concede like this, that makes me really, really sick.”