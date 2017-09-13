Video: Man Utd 3-0 Basel (highlights and goals)

Manchester United got their Champions League group stage campaign off to the perfect start with a comfortable 3-0 home win over Basel.

The Red Devils were never really troubled by their Swiss opponents. They made the breakthrough via Marouane Fellaini, who came on as a first-half substitute for the injured Paul Pogba.

In-form Romelu Lukaku doubled the lead, while Marcus Rashford added the third late on. The youngster ghosted in at the back-post to score on his Champions League debut, just as he had on his Europa League debut.

Here are the highlights and goals from Manchster United 3-0 Basel: