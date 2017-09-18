Video: Man Utd celebrate David De Gea’s 100th clean sheet

Manchester United have put together a video compilation celebrating David De Gea’s 100th clean sheet for the club.

Yesterday’s 4-0 win over Everton at Old Trafford marked a century of games in which the Spaniard has prevented an opposition side scoring against the Red Devils.

United released footage showing highlights of De Gea in action throughout his time at the club.

The 26-year-old’s 100th clean sheet came in his 276th appearance in all competitions.

He joined United from Atletico Madrid in a £19m deal in June 2011.