Video: Man Utd fans’ controversial new Romelu Lukaku penis chant

Manchester United supporters unveiled a new chant in honour of summer signing Romelu Lukaku during Tuesday’s Champions League win over FC Basel at Old Trafford.

The song – to the tune of Made Of Stone by The Stone Roses – focuses mainly on Lukaku’s goalscoring prowess and the length of his manhood.

The lyrics are:

Romelu-u-u Lukaku-u-u.

He’s our Belgium scoring genius,

With a 24-inch penis.

Scoring all our goals

Bellend by his toes

SPOTTED: Man United fans new chant for Romelu Lukaku.

But some United fans on social media are already distancing themselves from the new chant amid concerns that the fascination with Lukaku’s manhood is racist stereotyping.

Great to see United fans have managed to integrate a racist stereotype into the Lukaku chant #MUFC #socialism #racism https://t.co/gwXeNPpgXx — UnitedOutlook (@united_outlook) September 13, 2017

That Lukaku chant makes me wish we got relegated this season. — Dan (@mufc_dan87) September 13, 2017

Between THAT Lukaku chant & the comments on the BBC piece about us not having a women's team, I'm v embarrassed to be a United fan atm pic.twitter.com/h4RRszUNSW — stardanz (@DanielJRourke_) September 13, 2017

It is not the first time that United chants have attracted such criticism. Former midfielder Park Ji-Sung’s chant infamously included a reference to the South Korean player eating dogs.

The lyrics to that chant (to the tune of Lord of the Dance) are:

Park, Park, wherever you may be,

You eat dogs in your home country!

It could be worse, you could be Scouse,

Eating rats in your council house!