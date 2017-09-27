Video: Man Utd’s Romelu Lukaku scores two goals vs CSKA Moscow

Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku scored two first-half goals to put his side into a commanding lead in Russia in their Champions League group game against CSKA Moscow.

The Belgium international scored in the 4th minute, then again in the 27th minute. Both of his goals from left wing crosses from Anthony Martial.

Lukaku nodded in his first and later steered in his second from close range.

In between, Martial got himself on the scoresheet by converting a penalty.