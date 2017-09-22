Video: Mauricio Pochettino quizzed on Dele Alli’s cupped ear celebration ahead of West Ham game

Tottenham Hotspur head coach Mauricio Pochettino has been grilled over Dele Alli’s goal celebration after scoring the winner in the midweek Carabao Cup win over Barnsley.

The England international cupped his ear in front of the home crowd at Wembley in the manner of a player who feels he has silenced some detractors.

But speaking at his pre-match press conference ahead of this weekend’s game against West Ham United, Pochettino revealed the celebration was aimed at a friend in the crowed.

He said: “That was a situation that was a gesture to a friend, someone in the stand.”

Asked if the gesture was to the fans, he continued: “No, why? It’s nothing related with us, the fans, nothing. It was only a joke with one friend in the stand.

“That is true, I believe it because yesterday he told me. I didn’t know. And now we were talking with our press officer and he said he asked him and he said it was to one friend.

“I think that’s the truth.”

You can see Pochettino’s press conference comments in full below…