Video: Paul Pogba’s hamstring injury not inhibiting his dance moves

Manchester United star Paul Pogba’s current hamstring injury has not prevented him dancing.

The France international has shared video footage of him moving relatively freely as he showed off his best moves at United’s Carrington training ground.

Pogba, aged 24, limped out of the Champions League win over Basel last week and missed the victory over Everton last weekend.

But his dancing exploits, which were audibly enjoyed by team-mate Axel Tuanzebe, will give fans hope that the injury isn’t too serious.