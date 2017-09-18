Video: Philippe Coutinho explains why he wanted to quit Liverpool for Barcelona

Liverpool attacking midfielder Philippe Coutinho has been discussing why he handed in a transfer request to try to force a move to Barcelona during the recent transfer window.

Speaking to a Brazilian broadcaster after his first start of the season in the 1-1 draw with Burnley on Saturday, Coutinho spelt out publicly for the first time that he wanted to move to Camp Nou.

But he vowed to do his best for Liverpool after they refused to sell him.

He said: “Look, what was, of course, if in life you receive a job offer, like in any profession, you will be interested or not. In this case, as everyone knows, yes, I was interested and my family was, too.

“But like I have always said, it’s a great honour to receive a proposal from a great club like that, but it’s also a big honour to be here. Liverpool are a big club globally. So now I am here and I will do my best as always.”

See Coutinho’s comments in full in the video below.