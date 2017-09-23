Video: Romelu Lukaku celebrates wildly after Man Utd beat Southampton

Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku made no attempt to hide his delight after his side secured victory over Southampton this afternoon.

The Belgium international scored the winner in a 0-1 away win for the Red Devils.

After the final whistle, Lukaku launched into an exuberant celebration that indicated he was pretty relieved to have secured three points.

You can see Lukaku’s celebration and the rest of the post-match scenes at St Mary’s in the video below.