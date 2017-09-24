Video: Scenes after Spurs beat West Ham

These were the scenes after the final whistle as Tottenham Hotspur recorded a 2-3 win over London rivals West Ham United.

The visitors hung on with 10 men to secure all three points at the London Stadium in a game that they had dominated.

At full-time, head coach Mauricio Pochettino came onto the pitch to congratulate each of his players, who also exchanged hugs and handshakes between themselves.

The Spurs players and staff also acknowledged their supporters, who had made the short trip to watch the game.