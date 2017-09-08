Vincent Janssen: Spurs striker set for loan move to Fenerbahce

Tottenham Hotspur striker Vincent Janssen is on the verge of a season-long loan move to Turkish side Fenerbahce, according to the BBC.

The Netherlands international, aged 23, was signed from Dutch side AZ Alkmaar last year for £17m. But he struggled to make an impression in his debut season at White Hart Lane.

Janssen scored six goals in 38 appearances in the 2016/17 campaign and is yet to feature this season.

He has seen his chances of playing time hit by the deadline day arrival of Spanish striker Fernando Llorente from Swansea City and reportedly faced being frozen out by head coach Mauricio Pochettino after turning down moves to a trio of Premier League clubs.

Brighton & Hove Albion, Stoke City and West Bromwich Albion had all tried to sign Janssen after learning he was available, only for the player to reject the moves.

But it looks like he will now move on after being left out of Spurs’ squad for the Champions League group stages.