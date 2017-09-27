West Ham and Spurs charged for failing to control their players

West Ham United and Tottenham Hotspur have been charged by the Football Association for failing to control their players during last weekend’s Premier League fixture.

The charge relates to an incident in the closing stages of Spurs’ 2-3 win at the London Stadium.

Players from both sides were involved in a stoppage time melee. Referee Michael Oliver booked four players after the clash.

West Ham’s Ham’s Andy Carroll, Winston Reid and Andre Ayew were shown yellow cards, as were Tottenham’s Eric Dier and Fernando Llorente.

A foul by Hammers striker Carroll had sparked the incident and prompted angry reactions from both sets of players.

A statement from the FA said: “It is alleged that in or around the 95th minute of the game, both clubs failed to ensure their players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion.”

The two clubs have until 6pm on Thursday to respond to the charge.

Spurs had led 0-3, but were hanging on two a 2-3 lead and soaking up pressure from the Hammers at the time following Serge Aurier’s red card for a second bookable offence.