650 per cent pay rise for Arsenal’s Eddie Nketiah

Arsenal starlet Eddie Nketiah is in line for a 650 per cent pay rise after his match-winning exploits against Norwich City last week, according to The Sun.

The 18-year-old forward came off the bench to score the equaliser and the winner in the Carabao Cup tie.

He is now set to be offered a new £15,000-a-week deal by the Gunners in recognition of his progress.

His improved deal is reportedly likely to be a five-year contract that would keep him at the Emirates Stadium until June 2022 or 2023, depending on when he puts pen to paper.

Nketiah is currently paid £2,000-a-week on a contract that is due to expire at the end of next season.

The youngster is being eased into first team duties after impressing manager Arsene Wenger during pre-season. The Norwich game was his second appearance and his home debut.

He joined Arsenal four years ago after being released by rivals Chelsea.