9-year-old boy sends £5 bonus to Aaron Mooy after his display vs Man Utd

A young Huddersfield Town supporter who found £5 on the ground after last weekend’s win over Manchester United sent it to goalscorer Aaron Mooy in recognition of his performance.

Adam Bhana, aged nine, found the fiver at the John Smith’s Stadium during the United game.

Having been told by his dad that the money was not his to keep, Adam opted to post the money director Sean Jarvis with a request that it be passed on to Mooy, who had scored the opening goal in a 2-1 win for the Terriers.

Adam wrote: “I was at the Huddersfield against Manchester United match. I found a £5 note at the stadium and gave it to Dad because we cannot keep what is not ours.

“Can you please ask Mr Wagner if Aaron Mooy can keep the money because he played very well and scored yesterday. I have put the £5 note in the envelope. Thank you.”