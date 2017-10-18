Aaron Martin: Man Utd scouting Espanyol left-back

Manchester United are keeping tabs on Espanyol left-back Aaron Martin, according to ESPN.

The Red Devils are reportedly scouting the Spain Under-21 international ahead of a possible bid.

Manager Jose Mourinho has a representative in the stands at Espanyol’s game against Levante last Friday night and United have asked to be informed about any developments regarding Martin’s future.

The youngster made his first-team debut last October and has since clocked up more than 30 first-team appearances.

He signed a new contract in January and is tied to Espanyol until June 2022.

But the Spanish side’s officials are said to be accepting that they may not be able to keep the young starlet at the club beyond the next two transfer window.

United’s neighbours Manchester City are also thought to be interested.

Espanyol are tipped to demand Martin’s suitors meet the full €40m buy-out clause in his contract before they will allow him to leave.