Abdulkadir Omur: Arsenal tracking Trabzonspor starlet

Trabzonspor wonderkid Abdulkadir Omur is a transfer target for Arsenal, according to The Sun.

The 18-year-old starlet is reportedly on Gunners boss Arsene Wenger’s radar following some excellent displays since making his first-team breakthrough this season.

But Wenger faces competition from Spanish side Atletico Madrid, who are also tracking the Turkey Under-19 international.

Omur is a right winger and can also operate in central midfield.

He has established himself as a regular for Trabzonspor in the early stages of the 2017/18 campaign, and has earned rave reviews in the process.

The Turkey Under-19 international has two assists in five appearances for his hometown club this term.

He was promptly tied down to a new long-term contract last month and is now committed to the Super Lig side until June 2022.

Former Trabzonspor coach Sadi Tekelioglu is quoted as saying Arsenal and Atletico are interested in the teenager, but the Gunners are ahead in the race to sign him.