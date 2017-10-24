Alan Guimarães: Arsenal join race for Brazilian starlet

Arsenal are hoping to beat Real Madrid to the signing of Brazil Under-17 starlet Alan Guimarães, according to Sports Illustrated.

The 17-year-old is said to be a target for Madrid, Liverpool and Manchester Unitd, with reports in Spain suggesting that Alan had already reached a verbal agreement to move to the Bernabeu when he turns 18.

But the latest indications are that the deal is far from done, with plenty of time for things to change before the youngster celebrates his 18th birthday in March.

The Gunners are reportedly hoping to beat Los Blancos to the attacking midfielder’s signing.

Alan currently plays in his homeland for Palmeiras, where he turns out for the under-17 side.

He is also part of the Brazil Under-17 side that will face England tomorrow in the semi-finals of the Under-17 World Cup. He has impressed several top European sides with his displays in the tournament so far.