Alex Grimaldo: Man Utd press ahead with plans to sign Benfica left-back

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has given the club’s hierarchy the go-ahead to step up their interest in Benfica left-back Alex Grimaldo, according to Portuguese newspaper Record.

The report claims United have been scouting the 22-year-old regularly in recent months and have decided to monitor him more closely from now on.

United officials have reportedly made it clear that they are impressed with Grimaldo’s displays for Benfica. Mourinho is said to endorse the increased level of interest in the player.

Grimaldo started his youth career at local club Valencia. He moved to Barcelona in 2008 and turned out for the Catalan giants’ B team between 2011 and 2015.

He joined Benfica for €1.5m in December 2015 when he entered the final six months of his contract at Camp Nou.

The former Spain Under-21 international could solve a problem position for Mourinho, who has never appeared entirely comfortable with Daley Blind, Matteo Darmian or Luke Shaw at left-back.