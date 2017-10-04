Alex Sandro: Chelsea readying £60m bid for Juventus left-back

Chelsea are set to launch a £60m bid for Juventus left-back Alex Sandro in the January transfer window, according to the Daily Mirror.

The Blues are reportedly preparing the Brazil international’s signing as a mid-season gift to head coach Antonio Conte in an effort to keep him at Stamford Bridge.

Conte is sounding out Italian clubs about jobs for the 2018/19 season and the Premier League champions’ failure to back him sufficiently in the last transfer window is said to be a major reason for him wanting to leave.

Sandro, aged 26, was one of Conte’s top targets who fell through the net in the summer.

Conte was forced to settle for the deadline day signing of Torino’s Davide Zappacosta to provide cover and competition for Marcos Alonso in the left wing-back spot after the Blues failed to land the Juve full-back.

The Serie A champions knocked back bids from Chelsea in the summer and there are no guarantees they would want to sell in January.