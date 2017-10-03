Alexandre Lacazette aiming to convince Man Utd target Antoine Griezmann to join Arsenal

Arsenal striker Alexandre Lacazette has revealed he is trying to get his friend and France team-mate Antoine Griezmann to join him at Arsenal.

The pair are good mates and holidayed together in the USA over the summer.

A post shared by Antoine Griezmann (@antogriezmann) on Jun 21, 2017 at 12:50am PDT

Atletico Madrid star Griezmann had been tipped to join Manchester United in the last transfer window, but opted to stay with his current club after they were handed a transfer ban that would have stopped them signing a replacement.

Lacazette, aged 26, joined the Gunners from Lyon in a club record £46.5m deal in the summer. But he is now working on a deal that would surely surpass that fee by convincing Griezmann, also aged 26, to join him at the Emirates Stadium.

He revealed that he intended to step up his charm offensive when Griezmann comes to visit him in London.

Lacazette told Match of the Day magazine: “Yeah [Griezmann is my best mate], we are very good friends and have lots of fun.

“Our nicknames for each other are Griezzy and Lacaz. If Griezzy visits me in London, I’m going to ask him to sign for Arsenal!”