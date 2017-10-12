Alexis Sanchez and Laurent Koscielny doubts for Watford game

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has cast doubt over Alexis Sanchez’s involvement in Saturday’s return to Premier League action against Watford.

Speaking at his press conference this morning, the Gunners boss confirmed that Sanchez is only due to return to the UK tomorrow following his World Cup qualification heartache with Chile during the international break.

He said the 28-year-old got some “special treatment” during Tuesday’s defeat to Brazil, hinting that he might be carrying a knock.

Wenger also revealed that centre-back Laurent Koscielny will undergo a fitness test at London Colney tomorrow to determine whether he can face the Hornets. The French defender has been out with an achilles injury.

Saed Kolasinac is another doubt. He is carrying a hip injury.

And Wenger confirmed that Germany international Shkodran Mustafi is set to be out for six weeks with the hamstring injury he sustained on international duty.

In better news, Mesut Ozil and Danny Welbeck are both back to full fitness and ready to resume full training.