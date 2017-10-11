Alvaro Garcia: Man Utd pushing to sign Cadiz midfielder in January

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho is urging the club to snap up Cadiz attacking midfielder Alvaro Garcia in the January transfer window, according to Spanish outlet Grada 3.

The Red Devils are reportedly involved in secret negotiations to bring the 24-year-old to Old Trafford when the transfer window opens.

Mourinho has reportedly been scouting Spanish second-tier side Cadiz in recent weeks and has been impressed by Garcia, who has started the 2017/18 campaign with two goals in four games.

Garcia signed a new contract last month. His new deal includes a buy-out clause of €8m (£7.2m), which United would have no problem matching.

If the Premier League side decide to bide their time, Garcia’s release clause will rise to €15m (£13.4m) if Cadiz secure promotion to the top-flight.

Garcia started his career at hometown club Utrera. He played for San Fernando and Granada, who loaned him to Racing Santander and then Cadiz.

It was during a season-long spell with Cadiz in 2015/16 that he helped fire the club back to the Segunda Division. The club moved to sign him on a permanent basis after he scored nine goals in their promotion-winning campaign.