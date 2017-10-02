Alvaro Morata: Chelsea star out for six weeks

Chelsea look set to be without club record signing Alvaro Morata for up to six weeks.

The striker limped off with a hamstring injury during the defeat to Manchester City last weekend.

The Spanish Football Federation went into more detail when providing medical details relating to Morata’s withdrawal from their squad to face Albania and Israel in their forthcoming World Cup qualifiers.

Morata has reportedly suffered a grade two myofascial injury, a hamstring complaint that is likely to keep the 24-year-old sidelined for more than a month.

That will come as a blow to Blues head coach Antonio Conte, who had previously suggested Morata’s withdrawal had been precautionary after he pulled up in the first-half of the 0-1 loss to City.

A six-week layoff would see Morata miss Premier League games against Crystal Palace, Watford, Bournemouth and Manchester United. He would also be sidelined for both parts of a Champions League double-header against Roma, plus the League Cup clash with Everton.