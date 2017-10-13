Alvaro Morata out of Crystal Palace game, could face Roma

Chelsea striker Alvaro Morata has been ruled out of this weekend’s return to Premier League action against Crystal Palace.

The Blues’ record signing has not shaken off his hamstring injury in time to be involved in tomorrow’s trip to Selhurst Park.

Head coach Antonio Conte told his pre-match press conference this lunchtime that Morata was not available for selection against the Eagles.

But the Italian revealed that Morata could feature in the Champions League group game against Roma next week.

Conte says he hopes to have Morata back for Roma but Kante needs to have a scan next week. He says the midfielder is a big loss. #CFC — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) October 13, 2017

Chelsea host the Serie A side at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday evening.

Morata, aged 24, has scored seven goals in nine appearances for the Blues since his £60m signing from Real Madrid.

He was substituted in the first-half of Chelsea’s final game before the international break – the 0-1 defeat to Manchester City at Stamford Bridge – due to discomfort in his thigh.

His withdrawal was initially said to be precautionary, but he was forced to pull out of the Spain squad for their final two World Cup qualifiers.