Andrea Pirlo responds to Chelsea rumours

Andrea Pirlo has refused to rule out joining Chelsea’s coaching staff later this year.

The former Italy international, aged 38, has announced he will be retiring when his contract with New York City FC expires at the end of the current Major League Soccer season.

He has been linked with a move to Stamford Bridge to join his former Juventus and Italy coach Antonio Conte’s backroom staff.

Pirlo was coy when asked about the possibility of becoming part of Conte’s team.

He told Gazzetta dello Sport: “I’ll be back in Italy already in December. Conte’s deputy? They say things. I have ideas, but give me time to decide. ”

The legendary midfielder was full of praise for his prospective new boss, who he branded “remarkable”.

Pirlo added: “His attention to detail was impressive. He can give you convincing explanations. His 20 minute video lessons are worth three days of training: you know right away what you have to do.

“Over the years he has improved, with the desire to win and do hiss utmost. He is one of the best guys in the world.”

Pirlo announced on Sunday that he plans to hang up his boots having featured in just 15 of his side’s 32 games this season.

In a career that took him to Brescia, Inter Milan, Reggina, AC Milan and Juventus, he has clocked up 755 senior appearances and scored 73 goals.