Andres Iniesta pushing against plans to sign Liverpool’s Philippe Coutinho

Barcelona star Andres Iniesta is opposed to the club’s proposed signing of Liverpool playmaker Philippe Coutinho, according to Spanish publication Diario Gol.

The Catalan giants made three bids for the Brazil international in last transfer window. While all three offers were rejected by the Anfield hierarchy, Barca are expected to return with a fresh bid in the new year.

But it seems that not everyone at Camp Nou is willing the deal to go through. The report claims World Cup winner Iniesta is leading a rebellion against the planned deal.

The veteran midfielder is said to believe that Coutinho is not needed at the club. Those sentiments are apparently shared by Croatian midfielder Ivan Rakitic, who cold see his playing time cut if the deal goes ahead.

Barca’s players are said to be confident that the return to fitness of summer signing Ousmane Dembele will be enough of a boost to the squad in January.

Liverpool supporters will hope the opposition of a high profile figure like Iniesta will lead to Barcelona cooling their interest in Coutinho.