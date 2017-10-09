Anthony Martial: Arsenal targeting Man Utd forward

Arsenal are lining up Manchester United’s Anthony Martial to replace Alexis Sanchez next summer, according to the Daily Mirror.

Chile international Sanchez has told the club he will not be signing a new contract when his deal expires at the end of the season and looks likely to join Manchester City.

The Gunners reportedly want to sign France international Martial, aged 21, as his replacement.

Martial established himself as one of European football’s top prospects at Monaco and impressed after arriving at Old Trafford in a £58m deal in 2015.

He has seen his playing time reduced dramatically since Jose Mourinho replaced Louis van Gaal, albeit he has enjoyed a prolific start to the current campaign. He has five goals and six assists so far this season, but his opportunities have mainly come late in games after coming off the bench.

It remains to be seen whether he efforts earn him a more regular spot in Mourinho’s team.