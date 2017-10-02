Antonio Conte set to quit Chelsea next summer

Chelsea head coach Antonio Conte wants to leave the club at the end of the season, according to The Times.

Sources close to the former Juventus and Italy coach have apparently signalled his intention to move on next summer by inviting top Serie A clubs to bid for his services.

The Italian boss is reportedly still dissatisfied with the level of support he has received from the Stamford Bridge hierarchy.

There was speculation that he would quit his job in the summer just passed, despite having led the Blues to the Premier League title during his first season in charge. Conte was reportedly unhappy with the club’s summer recruitment activity, his lack of access to owner Roman Abramovich and board member Marina Granovskaia, and the promotion of academy players.

He declined to extend his contract and instead signed a new deal that increased his pay without extending his commitment to the Blues beyond June 2019.