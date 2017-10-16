Arsenal and Chelsea tracking Abel Ruiz

Barcelona starlet Abel Ruiz is a transfer target for Arsenal and Chelsea, according to the Daily Mirror.

The London rivals have both sounded out the 17-year-old striker’s representatives over a possible move, while fellow Premier League side Manchester City – coached by Barca legend Pep Guardiola – are also monitoring developments, the report claims.

The Spain Under-17 international is currently in India to represent his country at the Under-17 World Cup.

He had been turning out for Barcelona B.

His quick rise to prominence has led to the Premier League clubs being attracted his £3m buy-out clause.

Ruiz is under contract at Camp Nou until June 2019. Barca have been keen to renegotiate the young striker’s terms to tie him down to a longer deal with a bigger release clause.

Until he does, he will be available on the cheap to any club willing to match his modest buy-out fee.

The teenager is understood to be keen to stay, but has expressed concerns over his prospects of getting a chance in Ernesto Valverde’s first team.