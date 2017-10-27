Arsenal demand £30m fee for Man City target Alexis Sanchez

Arsenal want a fee of £30m for Manchester City target Alexis Sanchez in the January transfer window, according to The Sun.

The Gunners are still hoping to cash in on the Chile international who is out of contract at the end of the season.

Sanchez came close to joining City in a £60m deal on transfer deadline day, but the move collapsed when Arsenal failed to land Monaco’s Thomas Lemar as his replacement.

The north Londoners now want half that fee to part with their star man for the second half of the 2017/18 season and help City avoid going up against Sanchez’s other suitors next summer, which could result in a bidding war over his signing-on fee.

But the report quotes a City source as saying they will not pay more than £20m for the former Barcelona and Udinese man, despite Arsene Wenger’s refusal to budge.

Arsenal paid £31.7m when they signed Sanchez from Barca in 2014.