Arsenal face West Ham in Carabao Cup quarter-finals

Arsenal have been drawn against West Ham United in the Carabao Cup quarter-finals.

The Gunners came from behind to beat Norwich City in their last-16 tie on Tuesday evening, with academy youngster Eddie Nketiah coming off the bench to score both their goals in a 2-1 win.

The Hammers staged an impressive comeback against Arsenal’s north London rivals, Tottenham Hotspur, at Wembley last night. They trailed 2-0 at half-time, but fought back to record a 2-3 victory.

The draw was due to be made at 16:00 BST but was delayed due to technical difficulties, which meant the fixtures have only been announced within the last few minutes.

The @Carabao_Cup quarter-final draw has been made – and we will host @WestHamUtd at Emirates Stadium pic.twitter.com/q3wDoPWBSQ — Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) October 26, 2017

Finally we can reveal that we have drawn @Arsenal in the QF of the @Carabao_Cup. We think 😅 pic.twitter.com/T1zd9ig7K7 — West Ham United (@WestHamUtd) October 26, 2017

Carabao Cup quarter-final draw in full:

Chelsea v Bournemouth

Arsenal v West Ham

Leicester v Manchester City

Bristol City v Manchester United