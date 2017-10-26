Arsenal face West Ham in Carabao Cup quarter-finals
Arsenal have been drawn against West Ham United in the Carabao Cup quarter-finals.
The Gunners came from behind to beat Norwich City in their last-16 tie on Tuesday evening, with academy youngster Eddie Nketiah coming off the bench to score both their goals in a 2-1 win.
The Hammers staged an impressive comeback against Arsenal’s north London rivals, Tottenham Hotspur, at Wembley last night. They trailed 2-0 at half-time, but fought back to record a 2-3 victory.
The draw was due to be made at 16:00 BST but was delayed due to technical difficulties, which meant the fixtures have only been announced within the last few minutes.
The @Carabao_Cup quarter-final draw has been made – and we will host @WestHamUtd at Emirates Stadium pic.twitter.com/q3wDoPWBSQ
— Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) October 26, 2017
Finally we can reveal that we have drawn @Arsenal in the QF of the @Carabao_Cup. We think 😅 pic.twitter.com/T1zd9ig7K7
— West Ham United (@WestHamUtd) October 26, 2017
Carabao Cup quarter-final draw in full:
Chelsea v Bournemouth
Arsenal v West Ham
Leicester v Manchester City
Bristol City v Manchester United