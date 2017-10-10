Arsenal forward confirms he came close to transfer

Arsenal striker Olivier Giroud has revealed he was on the verge of leaving the club in the last transfer window.

The France international, aged 30, was strongly linked with a move to Everton and has now confirmed that he did come close to joining Ronald Koeman’s Toffees.

He had also been linked with a transfer to West Ham United or French outfit Marseille, but it has emerged that Everton were the clear front-runners.

Giroud, who has scored twice in 11 games for the Gunners this season, is adamant he made the right decision by opting to remain at the Emirates Stadium and fight for his place in Arsene Wenger’s team.

According to Sky Sports, he told French broadcaster Canal+: “I had the opportunity to leave [Arsenal].

“I was very close to another English club, Everton. But I think I made the best choice.”

Giroud joined Arsenal from Ligue 1 side Montpellier in a £13m deal in June 2012. He has scored 100 goals in 238 games for the north London side.

Everton were rumoured to be in line to pay around £30m to sign him in the summer.