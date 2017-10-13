Arsenal and Liverpool can sign Thomas Lemar next summer

Arsenal and Liverpool will be able to sign French starlet Thomas Lemar next summer, Monaco’s vice-president has confirmed.

Vadim Vasilyev says he expects another crop of the Ligue 1 champions’ star players to move on after next summer’s World Cup. Lemar, aged 21, is likely to be among them.

Vasilyev has revealed that Liverpool were very interested in signing Lemar in the last transfer window, but says it was the Gunners who came closest to landing the France winger.

He told Sky Sports: “Liverpool were really interested. But it was Arsenal that was really close to finalising the deal.

“It was quite close. At the same time it was just too late, not enough time, to really follow up on this deal. Not all the elements of the puzzle fell in place. I’m very happy he stayed with us. For us, we need a player like Thomas Lemar. He’s very important to our team.

“Definitely next summer will be something to look at, although you know in football there are no guarantees. We had some players who were supposed to leave this summer but didn’t leave because of X, Y, Z. I think it would be fair to say Thomas will have a fair chance to an exit next year.

“January, in football, never say never, but this is not what we’re thinking of, this is really not in our plans.

“Then we have to wait and see, how the team does, in different competitions, if we have an interest in him, and also his ambitions after the World Cup. January doesn’t seem like the right time for major changes in the team.”

Arsenal wanted to sign Lemar to replace Alexis Sanchez after agreeing a £60m fee with Manchester City for the Chile international. But the Sanchez deal fell through when the Gunners failed to get Lemar.

Vasilyev’s comments that the north Londonders left it too late to do a deal will be of huge frustration to Sanchez and City boss Guardiola (and perhaps Arsene Wenger, if he loses Sanchez and misses out on Lemar next summer).