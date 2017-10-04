Arsenal players furious with Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil

Arsenal pair Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil have infuriated their team-mates by shirking media and sponsorship duties, according to the Evening Standard.

The pair reportedly both skipped a media activity day last month. All first team squad members were required to report for duty at the Gunners’ London Colney ground on September 21, the day after the 1-0 Carabao Cup win over Doncaster Rovers.

Although even injured players put in appearances, Sanchez and Ozil did not attend. Arsenal claim both players were sick and unable to take part, but Sanchez had played the full 90 minutes against Doncaster the previous evening.

That has reportedly caused long-standing complaints over the star pair’s refusal to speak publicly to surface.

Several team-mates are said to have privately voiced concerns that Sanchez and Ozil do not do their fair share of media duties. That was of particular concern during the Gunners’ poor run between February and April last season.